Metropolitan Police release bodycam video from deadly officer-involved shooting

Metropolitan Police have released body-worn camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place in northwest DC last month.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 31, neighbors called police about a man with a long gun on his balcony.

When police arrived at the man’s apartment he answered the door without the gun. Police tried to deescalate the situation, but at some point the man returned with the gun and shots were fired.

