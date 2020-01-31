Rockville man accused of raping woman while his daughter was home

William Gelfeld is charged with first-degree rape and assault after he sexually assaulted a woman inside his Rockville home.

According to police, 50-year-old Gelfeld met the victim on the Jewish dating app, “Jdate”

On January 25, the victim came to Gelfeld’s home in the 9000 block of Overlea Drive.

He led the victim to a room inside the house where he told her to sit down on a couch while he slid behind her.

Holding her against her will, Gelfeld forced oral sex then vaginal intercourse all while the victim tried to resist. Police say she even told Gelfeld that she could barely breathe.

Police say Gelfeld’s daughter came home during the assault. She tried to call Gelfeld who locked the doors preventing his daughter to enter the room where the assault was taking place.

Gelfeld eventually walked the victim to an Uber after he left her alone in a room, covered in a blanket while he attended to his daughter.

The victim went to a hospital the next day after the assault.

Police arrested Gelfeld at his job and charged him with first-degree rape and assault.

According to Gelfeld’s LinkedIn page, he worked at Comfort Home Care, a home health service based in Rockville.

He faces life in prison.

