Rockville business owners ask for help controlling car rallies

The Brief Some business owners in Rockville are asking police for help preventing car rallies. Over the weekend, hundreds showed up to one rally. The residents in the area are calling on police to do more to shut it down.



Rockville business owners are speaking out, saying car rallies are taking over their parking lots.

Hundreds showed up to one rally over the weekend, putting other people in harm's way. Now the nearby business owners and residents are calling on police to do more to shut it down.

What's happening:

Just off of South Lawn Lane, residents and business owners can see the damage left behind.

Skid marks are still covering the ground, and business owners say they’re from drivers doing donuts during these illegal gatherings.

They say for four weekends in a row, this quiet space has turned into a massive party scene overnight. Around 2:30 a.m. it starts with just a few cars, but within an hour, hundreds of people pack this lot.

What they're saying:

"It’s unreal. It looked like a stadium was letting out. When hundreds of people see this, they’re not going to want to come here. There are gyms with kids that won’t want to come if this is happening," said Dottie Costopoulos with R&B Steel Fabrications.

"There’s really not a whole lot I can do, police said that there’s not a whole lot they can do," said Joseph Colandreo, president of SENECA Glass Company.

Caught on camera:

Video shows the transformation from an empty lot to a lot filled with hundreds of people, many appearing to be teenagers, loud music and dangerous stunts.

Drivers were seen spinning in circles while people stood just feet away — some recording, others partying.

The crowds also spill out onto the street — cars lining the road and blocking access in this secluded area, causing a traffic mess.

Dig deeper:

Then there's the mess and debris that's left behind.

Business owners say they’ve called police, but the problem keeps coming back week after week.

"Someone could get really — potentially — get hurt so badly if not killed, but somebody was passed out in a dumpster," Costopoulos said. "Imagine a trash truck came in and emptied the dumpster."

They say it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt, and they’re urging a stronger response before that happens.

Montgomery County police say that they are aware of the situation. They say that they did respond Sunday early morning at 5 a.m., but by that time the crowds had dispersed.