Stampede at GloRilla concert in New York leaves 1 dead, 9 injured

article

Apparent false fears of a shooting at a rap concert in Rochester, New York, sent a crowd surging toward the exits, killing one person and injuring nine others, police said.

Police found "no evidence to support a shooting having occurred" inside the concert late Sunday featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Main Street Armory, Police Chief David M. Smith said at a news briefing Monday morning.

"We do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene," Smith said.

According to the department, a 33-year-old woman died, and two other women were in critical condition.

RELATED: What happened at Travis Scott's Concert: How crowd surges can kill people

Seven additional people were dropped off by private vehicle at hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Smith said.

"What began last night as a night of live music and fun for the performer GloRilla ended in tragedy with one person dead and two more fighting for their lives," the chief said.

While there is no evidence of shots being fired, Smith said, police are investigating several possible causes of the fatal surge, including "possibly crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray and other contributing factors."

Mayor Malik Evans called the fatal stampede "a tragedy of epic proportions" and promised a thorough investigation. "We are going to hold people accountable for what happened last night, period," Evans said.

GloRilla, a Memphis native whose 2022 song "F.N.F. (Let’s Go)" with Hitkidd was nominated for a Grammy for best rap performance, tweeted that she was "praying everybody is ok."

Fatal crowd surges have been a recurring disaster at concerts and other large events in the U.S. and around the world, including a 2021 concert by rapper Travis Scott in which 10 people died and 300 others were injured at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.

Those killed ranged in age from 9 to 27, and died from compression asphyxia.

Some 50,000 people attended the festival.

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.