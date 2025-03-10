Roberta Flack's 'Celebration of Life' memorial: How to watch

Roberta Flack, the Grammy-winning icon whose soulful ballads like "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" and "Killing Me Softly with His Song" captivated generations, will be honored with a public memorial service on Monday in New York City.

How to watch Roberta Flack's memorial

Flack, one of the most influential voices of the 1970s, passed in February at the age of 88.

Her "Celebration of Life" will be held at the historic Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, beginning at 4 p.m. Fans can also watch the service via livestream at www.RobertaFlack.com.

Flack's deep roots in DC, Virginia

The choice of venue is deeply symbolic — Flack’s musical foundation was rooted in church gospel. Her mother played organ at Lomax African Methodist Episcopal Church in Arlington, Virginia, where Flack herself began playing piano and accompanying the choir as a teenager.

Though she was born in 1937 near Asheville, North Carolina, her formative years were spent in Arlington's Green Valley neighborhood, formerly known as Nauck. By the age of nine, she was already performing at local churches, displaying the raw talent that would later define her career.

Roberta Flack's rise to stardom

Flack’s musical journey officially began in Washington, D.C., where she was discovered in the late 1960s by jazz musician Les McCann while performing at a nightclub.

A classically trained pianist, she earned a music scholarship at just 15 to attend Howard University, later graduating in 1958 with a degree in Music Education.

She balanced her early career as a teacher at Rabaut and Brown junior high schools in D.C. while moonlighting at clubs like the Tivoli Theater and Mr. Henry’s.

Roberta Flack during 16th Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival - Day Two at Lagoon Park in Long Beach, California, United States. (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage)

Her breakthrough came unexpectedly at Mr. Henry’s when an impromptu performance of "Jingle Bell Rock" convinced audiences — and herself — that she was destined for the stage.

Recognizing her unmatched artistry, Henry Yaffe, the club’s owner, became one of her earliest champions, helping her carve out a space in the music industry. What followed was a legacy filled with timeless music, unparalleled vocal intimacy, and a sound that transcended genres.

Flack’s influence extends far beyond her chart-topping hits. Her ability to fuse jazz, soul, and folk into deeply emotional storytelling made her one of the most celebrated artists of her time.

With four Grammy Awards, including back-to-back wins for Record of the Year in 1973 and 1974, she paved the way for future generations of singer-songwriters.

The service at Abyssinian Baptist Church will not only be a farewell, but a testament to her extraordinary legacy — one that will live on through every note she sang and every heart she touched.