Robbery suspects fled on Lime bike, DC police say

The Brief Robberies were reported on Harry Thomas Way NE and Florida Avenue NE. Suspects fled on a Lime rental bike wearing ski masks. No injuries were reported and police ask for information.



D.C. police say two suspects involved in several robberies Monday night fled on a Lime rental bike.

What we know:

Investigators said robberies were reported on the 200 block of Harry Thomas Way NE and the 300 block of Florida Avenue NE, and an attempted robbery was reported at Georgia Avenue and Howard Place NW.

All the incidents occurred after 10:30 p.m., and police said the suspects were wearing ski masks.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.