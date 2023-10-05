Robbers raid trendy Silver Spring streetwear store; Do you recognize them?

A popular streetwear and sneaker store in Silver Spring was burglarized on three separate occasions within the span of eleven days last month.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department are now investigating the crimes and reaching out to the public for help identifying the crooks.

On Thursday, the department released surveillance video from inside the store Home Court, showing what appears to be several young boys grabbing t-shirts, sweatshirts, and jackets off the racks and leaving.

In one video, the suspects can be seen kicking through a side window to break into the shop. The cameras also caught the getaway vehicles police believe were used on Sept. 19, Sept. 25, and Sept. 30.

The value of the merchandise that was stolen has not been revealed.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the suspects or the burglaries to contact them.

Watch the surveillance video from inside Home Court below: