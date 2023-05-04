Robbers break into supermarket pharmacy, steal several bottles of medication: police

Authorities say robbers stole several bottles of medication from the pharmacy of a Woodbridge Food Lion Wednesday.

Police say two men jumped out of a black Jeep Cherokee and busted out the front sliding glass doors to get into the store.

Prince Williams County Police

Once inside, they went to the pharmacy, forced open the door, and took several bottles of medication.

They left the store and jumped back into the vehicle that was being driven by a third person.

Investigators say the men were wearing black hooded sweatshirts and gloves. One of the suspects wore a yellow reflective vest.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.