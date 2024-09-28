Road rage incident escalates to shooting in Montgomery County

Maryland State Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident that ended in gunfire.

Police are asking for any dashcam footage of the road rage shooting on Friday evening in Montgomery County on northbound Interstate 270 in the vicinity of Shady Grove Road around 7:30 p.m.

Montgomery County road rage shooting

The vehicle of interest is a dark-colored sedan with Maryland license plates. Police believe it was occupied by two Hispanic males between the ages of 20 and 25.

Troopers from the Rockville Barrack were alerted about the incident shortly before 8 p.m. on September 28. The other vehicle involved, a white Dodge Durango, was struck multiple times by gunfire. The driver was uninjured. Police believe the shooting stemmed from road rage.

Anyone with dashcam video of the incident is asked to contact police at 410-538-1887.