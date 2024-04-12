Road closed after car crashes into utility pole in Fairfax County

A Fairfax County road is closed after a car crashed into a utility pole, bringing it down onto the roadway.

The crash was reported by Fairfax County Police on X, formerly Twitter, just after 3:30 a.m. Friday. It happened on Braddock Road at Shirley Gate Road in Union Mill.

Braddock Road is closed in both directions. Police say drivers should avoid the area an find alternate routes throughout the morning commute.

No injuries were reported.