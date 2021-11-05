Rival Montgomery County high school football teams go head-to-head in playoffs

High school football playoffs started Friday and there was a big matchup between two rival Montgomery County teams.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

There was a lot of energy for the game between the Walter Johnson High School Wildcats and the Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School Barons.

Friday’s game was the first time in nearly 25 years that B-CC hosted a playoff football game, not doing so since 1995.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, every varsity team across the state of Maryland made the high school football playoffs this year.

For fans of the Barons, this rivalry matchup is a big deal.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

"Oh, it’s huge," said Rex Garcia, the President of the B-CC Booster Club. "Especially after the last year where we were without fans, without games; it’s been brutal. So this year it’s been a homecoming of sorts for the players, the fans, families and the community in itself."

Advertisement

The winner of tonight’s game will play the winner of the Gaithersburg High School versus Quince Orchard High School game.