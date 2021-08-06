Ritz Carlton stabbing suspect mugshot released by police
MCLEAN, Va. - Authorities have released the mugshot of the man they say stabbed a woman at the Ritz Carlton in McLean Wednesday night.
Officers say 34-year-old Igor Koob was arrested for aggravated malicious wounding. He remains in custody at this time.
Officials say Koob entered a woman's room at the Ritz Carlton on Tyson's Blouvard and assaulted her around 9:30 p.m. A hotel guest heard the commotion and saw a man run out covered in blood.
The guest tackled the man and held him down until officers arrived.
The woman suffered stab wounds and remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.