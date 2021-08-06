Ritz Carlton stabbing suspect mugshot released by police

Authorities have released the mugshot of the man they say stabbed a woman at the Ritz Carlton in McLean Wednesday night.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officers say 34-year-old Igor Koob was arrested for aggravated malicious wounding. He remains in custody at this time.

Igor Koob (Fairfax County Police Department)

Officials say Koob entered a woman's room at the Ritz Carlton on Tyson's Blouvard and assaulted her around 9:30 p.m. A hotel guest heard the commotion and saw a man run out covered in blood.

The guest tackled the man and held him down until officers arrived.

Advertisement

The woman suffered stab wounds and remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.