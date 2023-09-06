Rideshare driver shot in DC after dropping off passenger

Authorities say a rideshare driver was shot early Wednesday morning after dropping off a passenger in southeast D.C.

The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of 35th Street.

Police say the driver had just dropped off a passenger when a person tried to open the door to the vehicle.

The driver sped off and heard gunshots but didn’t realize he had been shot until he was back at his home in Maryland.

The driver took himself to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing.