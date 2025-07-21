Rideshare driver attacked during attempted carjacking in Bethesda; 3 suspects sought

article

The Brief Three suspects are being sought for assaulting a female rideshare driver during an attempted carjacking. Police say she was punched by a male suspect after delivering all three suspects to their destination. She was able to escape by speeding away and causing the male suspect to exit the vehicle.



Police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate three suspects wanted for an attempted strong-arm carjacking in Bethesda nearly two months ago.

What we know:

A woman was working as a rideshare driver when she picked up three passengers on the 10300 block of Westlake Drive and drove them to the Medical Center Metro Station in the 8800 block of Rockville Pike on May 24.

When they arrived, police say two female suspects got out of the car, while a male suspect started punching the victim.

She was able to escape by accelerating and making several sharp turns, causing the male suspect to exit the vehicle.

What they're saying:

Police say the woman was "fearing for her life" when she drove off, evading a carjacking.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects' identities is asked to contact police.