Plans to bring the Washington Commanders back to the District are in limbo, as D.C. Council members signal they won’t meet the team and mayor’s timeline to finalize a stadium deal within weeks.

RFK Stadium deal in limbo as DC Council seeks more time

Council needs more time

What we know:

Council leaders say they need more time to review three pending economic reports before moving forward. Public hearings are set for late July, and the council heads into recess in August, delaying any potential vote until mid-September at the earliest.

D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson said on Monday that he would not call D.C. Council to a vote during their recess.

"It would be incredibly extraordinary to call the council back in August. I can’t think of one time in 50 years of Home Rule that we have called the council back," said Mendelson.

He said most members support the deal in principle. He believes a brief delay won’t jeopardize the team’s five-year stadium timeline. "We are working well with the Commanders and as diligently as possible to try and get to a point where the council can vote as quickly as possible," Mendelson said.

Team explores alternatives

Mendelson also confirmed he’s heard the team may pursue a "Plan B" involving President Donald Trump and Congress to get the deal done on time.

The Commanders need at least seven council votes to advance the deal.