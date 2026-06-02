Review backs FCPS handling of student convicted of groping Fairfax High girls

The Brief An external investigation and safety review found Fairfax County Public Schools acted appropriately regarding a student convicted of groping girls inside Fairfax High School. The suspect, 18-year-old Israel Ortiz, was a student at Fairfax High School and is an undocumented immigrant. Ortiz was found guilty of nine counts of assault for groping several female students in the high school's hallways. He remains behind bars following his convictions.



An external investigation and safety review found Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) acted promptly and appropriately regarding a student convicted of groping girls inside Fairfax High School.

The suspect, 18-year-old Israel Ortiz, was a student at Fairfax High School and is an undocumented immigrant.

What we know:

Ortiz was found guilty of nine counts of assault for groping several female students in the high school's hallways. He remains behind bars following his convictions.

FCPS posted a message from Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid, stating that providing a safe, secure and supportive environment for students is the district's highest priority.

In the wake of the sexual assault convictions, FCPS insists its staff responded with urgency, saying the school's administration and staff fully complied with Title IX protocols.

"He should have been caught and charged earlier obviously, and he should not be doing stuff like that," a concerned parent told FOX 5 D.C. "I have a 22-year-old girl, and I would hate for something like that to happen to her."

What we don't know:

The school district did not provide a representative to discuss the investigation and review on camera, nor did they provide a copy of the full report. FOX 5 requested both.

FOX 5 also reached out to Fairfax City police, who conducted the criminal investigation; they had no comment on the external investigation and safety review.