Retired racehorse, show pony found shot to death on Maryland farm

Authorities say a retired racehorse and a white show pony were intentionally shot to death on a Maryland farm.

READ MORE: Maryland Transportation Authority investigating 'disturbing' animal abuse video

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said the horses were found slain in Monkton early Friday by a woman who fed the animals.

READ MORE: Maryland man accused of throwing duckling charged with animal cruelty

Sheriff’s office documents obtained by news outlets said no shots were heard, and the suspects were not believed to be in the area.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Maj. John Simpson said investigators don't think it was a random shooting, adding that the agency believes the shooter is “someone close to the farm.”

Advertisement

A veterinarian is set to perform necropsies on the animals.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE