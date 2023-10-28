Retailers offer National First Responders Day deals and discounts

As a way to show their appreciation, several businesses are offering deals and discounts for National First Responders Day on Saturday, Oct. 28. Here's what you need to know.

National First Responders Day honors the estimated 4.6 million people who work in the police force or volunteer, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and paramedics in the U.S. The day became official in June 2019 when the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan resolution designating Oct. 28 as National First Responders Day.

Lowe's will be offering a first responder discount online and in-stores. Eligible first responders include firefighters, EMTs, police officers, nurses, and doctors. Sign up here Lowes.com/FirstResponders to receive a digital coupon book with up to $1,500 in savings, redeemable through Monday, Oct. 30.

Specials include 30% off custom cabinets, 25% off Allen & Roth bath and kitchen faucets, and buy one, get one half off on HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams gallon paint products.

Firehouse Subs will be offering a free medium sandwich with the purchase of one through Sunday, Oct. 29, to first responders in uniform or who show valid ID (offer available in-restaurant only).

Hooters restaurants across the U.S. on Saturday, firefighters, police officers, EMTs and hospital personnel in uniform or with a valid first responder ID can buy any 10 wings and get another 10 free. Good for dine-in only.

Any first responder who orders an entrée – sandwich, soup or salad – at Potbelly, can add a free fountain drink or cookie to their orders. (Offer is available in-store only; customers will be asked to show their first responder IDs.) Cookie options include the new Apple Caramel Cookie.