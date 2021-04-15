Reston man pleads guilty in COVID-19 stimulus scheme

A Reston man is accused of stealing mail from more than 150 people in Fairfax County – and then using it to make counterfeit COVID-19 stimulus checks and other fraudulent financial transactions.

Jon Drew, 38, of Reston, pleaded guilty to the scheme Wednesday.

According to court documents, the mail – stolen between December 2019 and August 2020 – contained bank statements, credit cards, credit card statements, W-2 forms, and more than $700,000 in checks, including a COVID-19 stimulus payment.

ReAuthorities said Drew used the stolen stimulus check to make counterfeit stimulus checks ranging in value from $1200 to $2400. He also used the info to lease an apartment, open bank accounts and more, according to the records.

"We are firmly committed to holding accountable fraudsters who engage in identity theft and exploit a national economic crisis for personal gain at the expense of hardworking members of our communities," Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Raj Parekh said in a release.

Drew is scheduled to be sentenced on August 25. He faces a maximum penalty of 32 years in prison.

