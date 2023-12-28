The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Reston man for filing a false stabbing report and embezzlement after two incidents in November.

Reston man arrested in connection with false stabbing report and burglary

The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Fawad Fafa, of Reston. Police say on November 10, Fafa filed a report with the LCSO claiming to have been a victim of a stabbing in the parking lot of the Dulles Town Center Mall in Sterling. Fafa reported that he left the mall and as he got into his vehicle, two males wearing masks approached his vehicle and stabbed him before fleeing in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Authorities later determined that the stabbing report was fabricated and that Fafa had injured himself.

Additionally, on November 8, Fafa, an employee of the Sports Nation store, reported that during the overnight hours the store had been entered, and money was taken. After conducting an investigation, it was determined that Fafa had taken the money.

Fafa was arrested on December 15, and charged with two counts of filing a false police report and embezzlement. He was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he was released on December 16, 2023, on a $1,500 bond.

According to officials, On December 19, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Fafa entered the Sports Nation store in the Dulles Town Center Mall and forcibly removed money from the cash register. Additional charges were obtained for burglary and embezzlement.

He was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department and is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.