Restaurants open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in 2022

The holiday season is upon us, with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day falling conveniently on a weekend this year — a Christmas "miracle" that only happens every seven years on average.

While many private businesses and retailers may be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, several restaurants around the country will still be open.

Here are restaurants that are open on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, or both:

Benihana

The popular sushi and Japanese steakhouse will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hours may vary by location.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is open on Christmas Eve, and restaurant hours may vary. Locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

Boston Market

All Boston Market locations will be open normal business hours on Christmas Eve, but limited restaurants will be open Christmas Day and hours will vary by location. Check the restaurant locator to confirm.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is open on Christmas Eve, and restaurant hours may vary. Locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

Chili’s

Chili’s locations will close on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel locations will be open for limited hours on Christmas Eve, closing at 2 p.m. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin' store hours vary by location. While many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, guests are encouraged to check the Dunkin' Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting.

Fleming’s

Fleming’s is open on Christmas Eve, and restaurant hours may vary. Locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

IHOP

IHOP will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hours could vary by location.

Maggiano’s

Maggiano’s restaurants will be open on Christmas Eve with hours varying by location. Restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day.

McDonald’s

Hours vary by location, but most McDonald’s in the U.S. are open on holidays, and consumers can use the store locator tool to confirm.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden locations are open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is open on Christmas Eve, and restaurant hours may vary. Locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Ruth’s Chris will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hours could vary by location.

Starbucks

Starbucks store hours vary by location. Customers can find specific store hours using the Starbucks app or by visiting their website store locator: Starbucks.com/store-locator.

