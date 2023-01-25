Residents in Loudoun County want more done after white supremacy flyers distributed

Residents in Loudoun County have mixed feelings about whether law enforcement should pursue hate crime charges against whoever is responsible for distributing fliers promoting white supremacy in several neighborhoods.

So far, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has stopped short of calling it a hate crime.

While the sheriff’s office is asking the community to come forward with information about who may be responsible for the fliers, it is not being handled as a hate crime.

Dozens of fliers were found in driveways across the county last week.

The fliers were reportedly attached to birdseed with the message — "pray for white America" written on them.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said they work very closely with the FBI regarding these matters and consulted with them on previous cases to determine if there is a violation of federal statutes. The sheriff's office told FOX 5 that although they agree there is no place in the community for hate of any kind, there have not been any arrests made due to there being no criminal violations occurring.

The more recent cases that occurred in western Loudoun are still under investigation.

Leesburg resident and former Loudoun County NAACP President Phillip Thompson wants the sheriff to consider the pro-white flier distribution a hate crime.

He says residents feel threatened and intimated.

Investigators say it does not appear residents who received the fliers were targeted.

In a statement emailed to FOX 5, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said:

