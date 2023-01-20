White supremacy propaganda flyers found in Loudoun County driveways

Authorities are investigating after white supremacy propaganda flyers were discovered in the driveways of several Loudoun County homes.

The flyers were found Thursday at homes on Sagle Road in Purcellville, Hamilton Station Road in Hamilton, and Waterford Creek Circle in Waterford.

All the flyers were in plastic bags that also contained bird seed. Investigators say there is no indication that any household that received the flyers was targeted. Deputies found approximately 50 flyers.

Anyone with information about these cases or who may have possible surveillance video please call the the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.