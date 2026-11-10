The 2026 DowntownDC Holiday Market returns for its longest season yet: What to know

The Brief The DowntownDC Holiday Market runs from Nov. 13 through Dec. 23 on F Street NW, spanning 40 days across six weekends. The open-air market will feature more than 115 vendors, a kids' zone and live concerts every Thursday through Sunday. New food options for 2026 include Nando's Peri-Peri, Lucky Danger and Old Blue BBQ, alongside returning market favorites like churros.



The holiday season is back in the District, and one of Washington's most popular festive traditions is returning with its longest run to date.

The DowntownDC Holiday Market is back for 2026, transforming Penn Quarter into a bright, open-air village filled with emerging artisans, live music and seasonal treats.

A milestone 40-day season

Big picture view:

The market takes over the street and sidewalks on F Street NW between 7th and 9th Streets, just steps away from the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the National Portrait Gallery.

This year, the market is open for a record 40 days, running across six weekends. It opens on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and closes for the season on Dec. 23. The market is free and open to the public, though it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 7: Shoppers browse during the annual DowntownDC Holiday Market in the Chinatown neighborhood, on December 7, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

Artisan shopping, live music and family activities

Dig deeper:

Produced in partnership with The Makers Show, the expanded marketplace features upgraded vendor kiosks housing more than 115 independent small businesses, craft makers and regional artisans.

Shoppers can explore a rotating collection of specialty gifts, including handcrafted jewelry, original art prints, bespoke ceramics, winter apparel, candles and home decor. The lineup intentionally balances emerging craft businesses with beloved local vendors who return to Penn Quarter each year.

The footprint is also built around all-day holiday entertainment. Live musical performances and local bands are scheduled to perform from Thursday through Sunday throughout the season. Families visiting with children will find a dedicated kids' activity zone, alongside festive lighting installations and holiday photo backdrops designed for the streetscape.

What is there to eat and drink

What you can do:

The market’s food program has grown to bring more local favorites directly onto F Street. New additions to the food roster include Nando's Peri-Peri, Lucky Danger, Old Blue BBQ, S'MORES N'MORE, Daikaya and The Taste of Germany. Fresh, hot cinnamon churros will also be served daily.

Visitors looking to sit down or warm up can head right next door to the Kimpton Hotel Monaco DC and Dirty Habit, where the courtyard transforms into an outdoor Winter Chalet equipped with fire pits, cozy blankets and specialty seasonal cocktails.

Downtown DC Holiday Market: Hours, parking and what to know

Getting there and transit options

What's next:

Because street parking in Penn Quarter is limited and F Street is closed to vehicular traffic between 7th and 9th streets, visitors are encouraged to use public transit.

The market is located steps away from the Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro station, served by the Red, Green and Yellow lines via the 7th and G Street exit. Multiple Metrobus routes stop along 7th, 9th and H streets, and a Capital Bikeshare corral is located at 625 9th Street NW. Several commercial parking garages are open within a two-block radius for those driving into downtown.