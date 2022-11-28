Expand / Collapse search

Rescuers help 200 fishermen trapped on floating chunk of ice in Minnesota

By FOX 9 staff
Published 
Updated 6:18PM
Minnesota
FOX 9

200 fishermen rescued from floating chunk of ice in northern Minnesota

An estimated 200 people ice fishing on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County became trapped on a large chunk of ice that broke free earlier Monday.

(FOX 9) - Law enforcement responded to the scene of people trapped on a large chunk of ice that had broken free on Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota on Monday.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:34 a.m. a 911 call was received from people who were fishing on Upper Red Lake in northern Beltrami County. 

According to police, the callers said that a large chunk of ice broke free from the main shoreline, stranding them with up to 30 yards of open water.

Upper-Red-Lake-rescue-sized.jpg

Part of the rescue efforts on Upper Red Lake Monday. (Photo from Kelliher Fire and Rescue) 

Several rescue agencies were dispatched to the scene, including the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Kelliher Fire and Rescue, Red Lake Nation Fire, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota State Patrol, Blackduck Ambulance, Lake of the Woods Sheriff’s Office and local resorts.

After assessing the extent of the open water with visual and drone operations, a narrow spot of the separation was found, and a temporary bridge was deployed to evacuate the stranded fishermen, according to an updated police announcement. 

Rescue effort on Upper Red Lake after ice breaks off (Photo from Shane and Samantha Youngbauer with Northwoods Fish Houses on Upper Red)

Northwoods Fish Houses LLC, which rents fish houses on Upper Red Lake, updates the rescue effort.

First responders assisted the safe evacuation of dozens of individuals, and at 2:37pm it was determined that everyone requiring evacuation from the ice had been reached and emergency responders cleared the scene. 

In total, an estimated 200 individuals were evacuated from the ice. 