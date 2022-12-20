Rescue caught on video when ambulance crew, police officer come across fiery crash in Annapolis

A dramatic rescue was caught on camera Monday when an ambulance crew and a police officer came across a fiery crash on an Annapolis highway.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. along eastbound Route 50 near Interstate 97. The ambulance crew was transporting a patient when they drove onto the scene of the fiery multi-vehicle collision.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department

A pickup truck with a ladder attached to the roof was stopped to the right of the highway and was in flames.

The ambulance crew and an Anne Arundel County police officer busted open the driver’s side window and pulled the person to safety.

The injuries to the occupant of the truck are unknown.