Republican Senate candidate Larry Hogan launches Maryland bus tour

Popular former Gov. Larry Hogan is launching a bus tour across Maryland as he campaigns for the state's open Senate seat, while Democrats are divided over two candidates in what promises to be a close primary battle.

Hogan's "Back to Work Bus Tour" will begin its 10-day route on Friday and cover hundreds of miles, according to the campaign.

"Our campaign is looking forward to hitting the road again and visiting communities all across the state," Hogan said in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital. "This 10-day tour will bring us directly to the people as we work together to fight for Maryland and send a message to Washington. Let’s get back to work!"

Hogan is launching a bus tour across the state as he campaigns for U.S. Senate. (Hogan for Maryland)

The tour will be hitting everywhere from cities to some of the most rural areas of Maryland, taking the former governor to Garrett, Allegany, Washington, Frederick and Carroll counties in just the first two days.

The campaign's tour kickoff coincides with the state beginning to send out mail-in ballots to voters for the May 14 primary elections.

One notable stop on the tour will be Hogan's appearance in Montgomery County, one of the highest Democratic-voting counties in the state. He will be hosting a meet and greet for local business owners while there.

Hogan served as Maryland governor from 2015 to 2023 and made history when he became only the second Republican in history to win two terms in the state upon his re-election in 2018. The last Republican to do that was elected in 1954.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser, he was careful not to take anything for granted amid a favorable poll being released. "I would not put a lot of stock in polls right now," he said. "We’ve got a lot to do."

A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll last month showed the former governor defeating both top Democrats in the running, Rep. David Trone, D-Md., and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. Hogan beat Trone 49% to 37%, while he bested Alsobrooks 50% to 36%.

Related article

Despite the survey, he noted Maryland hasn't chosen a Republican senator, Charles Mathias, since former President Reagan was elected in 1980.

While he is aware of the work necessary, Hogan is also confident that "if we work hard, we have the ability to get people to vote their hearts and vote for the person they think can do the job and not just vote straight party line."

Hogan is widely expected to win the Republican primary for Senate, with one previous leading GOP candidate for the nomination dropping out and endorsing him shortly after his announcement. Retired Air Force Gen. John Teichert said in February, "I’ve come to the conclusion that it is not my time," adding, "I’ve also come to the conclusion that it is Gov. Larry Hogan’s time."

However, Democrats aren't as united in their choice of a nominee.

Read more via FOX NEWS



