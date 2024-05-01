Republican lawmakers urge DC leaders to clear growing GWU protest encampment

On Wednesday, members of Congress visited the George Washington University campus to observe the pro-Palestinian firsthand.

The Republican lawmakers are calling on D.C. leaders to clear the encampment.

Last Thursday, when the protest began at GWU, there were about two dozen tents on a portion of the University Yard – and nearly a week later – over a hundred tents covered the entire area, spilling over onto H Street — forcing police to block off a section of the road.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) uses a bullhorn to be heard over the crowd noise during a press conference at the George Washington University Gaza encampment, Washington, DC, May 1, 2024.

FOX 5 asked organizers when they plan on leaving, and they said they'll go when their demands are met.

Pro-Palestinian supporters want immediate disclosure of all investments and endowments of the university, and divestment of all funds related to Israel and academic partnerships.

Across the country, there have been similar demonstrations at several universities, with some turning violent – students and police clashing – leading to arrests.

Since the beginning of this demonstration, leaders at GWU stated that the encampment was unauthorized.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) speaks with reporters as he and other far-right Republican members of the House Oversight Committee visit the George Washington University Gaza encampment, Washington, DC, May 1, 2024.

Republican members of the House Oversight Committee stopped by the yard Wednesday to check out the demonstration.

"You’re not allowed to camp out on the lawn of the university, said Rep. Byron Donalds, one of the Republican members of the House Oversight Committee who stopped by the yard Wednesday to check out the demonstration. "The president has asked for the encampment to be disbursed. That is trespassing. Now Muriel Bowser needs to step up and support GWU."

According to reports, GWU asked the Metropolitan Police Department for assistance to take down the encampment last week, but Mayor Bowser denied the request.

D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson told FOX 5 on his way to the encampment, that he didn't have any information regarding the mayor's actions.

"What public safety leaders have learned over the years is that it’s important to handle this kind of protest carefully, so it doesn’t escalate," Mendelson said.

A Washington, DC, police officer stands on duty at a Gaza solidarity encampment at George Washington University, Washington, DC, April, 29, 2024.

Across from the yard filled with tents are pro-Israel supporters holding the Israeli flag.

"If you look at Jewish history, 6 million of us died in Europe, and it’s sad to see the signs here that say ‘Jews should go back to Europe’ which is their homeland," said Gabe Mahfar, a GWU freshman.

"I need to be here to support my people. It’s as simple as that," added Matt Engel, another pro-Israel supporter.

In a statement sent to FOX 5, the Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said, "MPD regularly supports peaceful First Amendment activities through the District of Columbia. MPD does not comment on operational tactics and procedures. The George Washington University Police Department has the lead in the response to First Amendment demonstrations occurring on GWU grounds. Since Thursday, MPD has stood in support of its response. Demonstrations are also occurring on public spaces adjacent to the university. MPD will continue to monitor this First Amendment activity, both on and off GWU property. This activity has remained peaceful."