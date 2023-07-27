Reports of sexual assaults by rideshare drivers prompt safety warnings in Fairfax County

Rideshare transportation provides convenient and affordable ways to get around. While they offer an accessible service for people to travel, Fairfax County police are warning the community to stay alert and prioritize safety when using the apps.

The department says so far this year, they have received three reports of sexual assaults by a rideshare driver working for companies like Uber or Lyft. Detective Sgt. Amanda Paris says, "one is too many."

Sgt. Paris says the cases don’t seem to be connected, and at this time, no one is behind bars for the crime.

While it may seem easy to solve since the name and photo of the driver is available on rideshare apps, there’s more to it.

"Sometimes investigations just take time to verify that information from those rideshare accounts to be able to go ahead and move forward with that investigation and into an arrest," Sgt. Paris explained.

Rideshare companies are releasing safety data of their own. According to Uber , the company received close to 4,000 claims of sexual assault from 2019 to 2020. The details reveal in a number of cases, the victims were intoxicated or impaired in some way.

As for Lyft , more than 4,000 reports of sexual assault between 2017 and 2019. That’s why Sgt. Paris says it is important to protect yourself.

"Verify the driver and the vehicle," she said. "A lot of times they have the pictures of the driver you should be expecting, but also their license plate as well."

In addition, police recommend taking a screenshot of the details of your ride, send it to family and friends, and let them know where you’re going so if they don’t hear from you by a certain time – they know to call 911.

"The biggest thing is to trust your instinct so if at any time anything feels off or seems wrong, maybe unsafe or makes you feel uncomfortable, it’s okay to – if you’re in that ride – to ask that driver to just stop at a well-lit area and let you off and find a ride at a different time," Paris said.

Check out some tips on rideshare safety from Fairfax County Police below: