Report: NBA star Donovan Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, an NBA source told ESPN.

On Wednesday, Mitchell's teammate Rudy Gobert became the first player to test positive for the virus.

"As a follow-up to yesterday’s positive COVID-19 test, Oklahoma health officials tested all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party, confirming one additional positive outcome for a Jazz player," the Jazz said in a statement. "We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward."

The NBA suspended its season as soon as news of Gobert's diagnoses broke.

Jazz players reportedly said Gobert had been careless in the locker room by touching them and their belongings.

This story was reported from Atlanta.