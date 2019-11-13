Report finds University of Maryland followed protocol in handling of deadly adenovirus outbreak

One year after a deadly outbreak of adenovirus at the University of Maryland, College Park the state has finished its investigation into the school’s handling of the crisis.

During the outbreak, 40 students got sick and freshman Olivia Paregol died from the illness.

The report, which can be read here, found the University of Maryland followed state and federal law with how they handled the outbreak, however, it also found major deficiencies. Included are 12 pages of recommendations about how the school can do better.

The university waited 18 days to let families know students were sick with adenovirus, which devastated Olivia Paregol's family. Doctors didn’t know what was wrong with Olivia and her family says that information could’ve saved her life.

Read the full report below:

