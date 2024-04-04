Repair crews work overtime as pothole season peaks in DC, Maryland, Virginia

Nothing makes you grip your steering wheel harder than when you slam into a pothole, right?

"I'm just like my poor car - I'm over here talking to her like, I'm so sorry. But it gets me mad because, at the end of the day, it's messing up my car," said driver Jazmine Zelaya.

Unfortunately, we are in the thick of pothole season in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia right now.

And the chilly, wet weather we have been having has been no help.

Potholes are formed when moisture from rain or snow seeps into the little fissures in concrete or asphalt. Then you get that freeze-thaw cycle forming gaps, and when traffic goes over the top - a pothole is born.

On Thursday, Fox 5 cameras caught Maryland Department of Transportation crews out repairing craters on state roads and highways - in Rockville, Bethesda, on the Beltway, and US 301 and US 350 in Prince George's County.

MDOT spokesman Charlie Gischlar explained how there are two types of repairs they can do - hot mix asphalt, which helps smooth it all out through resurfacing and is more long-term, but requires a consistent temperature of 40 to 50 degrees.

The other option is a cold patch, which is more of a temporary fix.

"We've been getting a lot of rain lately, and rain and traffic and cold patch don't really mix too well, so sometimes we're having to go back and repatch it," Gischlar said.

He added that they are doing proactive patrolling as much as they can, and have pothole repair crews deployed throughout the state.

"We do respond to when citizens report them. You're the best eyes and ears for us. Go to Roads.maryland.gov and click on contact us, you can submit that area there," Gischlar said, adding that motorists should be as specific as possible.

Mark Steiding owns Kenwood Auto Body, which has shops throughout Maryland.

Steiding said they have been seeing two to four drivers a week come in for pothole repairs since the end of February. Typically, they stop in for a blown tire - but Steiding said that is definitely higher than normal, and those unexpected car repair bills can be costly.

Steiding said a normal tire can run $200 to $300. Add a wheel to that, and costs can increase by another $300 to $400 bucks.

If their suspension is damaged, drivers can be coughing up a lot of money.

"Yeah, if you hit a pothole going 60 miles an hour, blow your suspension out, you're probably gonna have a $2,000 bill in your hands, but that's very unlikely," Steiding said.

You can also submit a claim to MDOT for repairs, but there are no guarantees they will assist.