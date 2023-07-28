Rep. Abigail Spanberger planning to run for Virginia governor: report

Virginia Representative Abigail Spanberger is looking to run for governor in 2025, according to a new report in Politico.

The outlet says Spanberger told four Democrats that she is preparing to launch a bid for the governor’s mansion that Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin will vacate in 2025.

Spanberger won a competitive congressional election during the 2022 midterms – defeating her Republican challenger Yesli Vega by a close margin.

The 43-year-old has also worked for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and has represented Virginia’s 7th District since she flipped the GOP-held seat in 2018 as part of a Democratic wave that retook control of the U.S. House.

Her Congressional experience includes serving on the House Agriculture Committee and also sitting on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. She said she was proud to have voted for key pieces of the Biden agenda, including the bipartisan infrastructure bill and Inflation Reduction Act.