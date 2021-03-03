Religious tutor exposed himself; zip-tied and caned victim, Prince William County police say

article

A Prince William County religious tutor is facing multiple charges after he allegedly exposed himself to children during online instruction and zip-tied and caned one child during a November incident, according to police.

Prince William County police began investigating when the exposure incident was reported on Feb. 28.

According to investigators, Adam Ahmad Countee, 36, of Bayside Avenue, Woodbridge, exposed himself to the children – a young boy and a young girl – on Feb. 24.

While they were looking into the matter, police say they discovered that Countee had previously zip-tied the boy to a chair, and then repeatedly struck him with a cane as punishment.

On March 1, police arrested Countee, charging him with two counts of taking indecent liberties with children, two counts of using a communication device to solicit certain offenses involving children, and one count of cruelty and injuries to children.

Countee is currently jailed without bond.

