Caretakers released a bald eagle back into the wild after it was successfully treated for lead poisoning.

A runner found the sick eagle on a trail about three months ago at Prince Gallitzin State Park in Patton, Pennsylvania, according to park officials.

Staff members of the Pennsylvania Game Commission managed to capture the eagle and transport it safely to receive proper treatment at Centre Wildlife Care.

Video released by caretakers shows the moments the eagle hops out of its cage and walks around on the grass and makes a few attempts to fly away before disappearing behind a chain-linked fence and down a small hill.

Storyful contributed to this story.