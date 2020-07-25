Regis Philbin dead at age 88

Longtime television star Regis Philbin has died at age 88, the Philbin family confirmed to PEOPLE magazine.

The former TV host died on July 24, PEOPLE confirmed.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the family said, "We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday."

Philbin would have turned 89 on August 25.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 18: TV personality Regis Philbin visits the SiriusXM Studios on March 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images) Expand

Philbin became the host of "Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee" in 1988.

Then in 2001, "Live! with Regis and Kelly," co-starring Kelly Ripa was launched. Philbin later departed from the show in 2011.

From 1999 until 2002, Philbin hosted the game show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?"

Philbin is survived by his wife, Joy Senese Philbin.