Reflecting Pool refilled after troubled renovation, vandalism allegations

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Reflecting Pool Being Refilled October 2026

The Brief The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is being refilled after repairs and setbacks. Signs around the Reflecting Pool say the water may look cloudy at first, but should clear up as the pool fills. The renovation cost about $15 million, well above the initial estimates of $1 million to $2 million.



After months of repairs, setbacks and controversy, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is being filled back up.

What we know:

The slow refilling process began on Monday. Visitors are ready for it to return to its old glory.

"Nice, now you have to remove the fence; then it's more beautiful," one visitor told FOX 5’s Homa Bash.

"I hope it looks better than it did last time…They should have not touched it to begin with, but it’s beautiful," another person said.

On Tuesday, a few workers were seen sweeping around the surface.

Signs on the fence around the Reflecting Pool from the National Park Service say the water may look cloudy at first, but should clear up as the pool fills.

READ MORE | Contractor admits fault for Reflecting Pool damage

Crews installed a new blue coating earlier in the year, but the pool had to be drained after it started peeling.

President Donald Trump repeatedly blamed vandals, but federal prosecutors have said the damage was caused by problems with the installation.

A judge previously dismissed the government’s case against a former Olympian accused of tearing pieces of the pool after the U.S. Attorney's Office asked to drop the charges. Still, the president insists vandalism was to blame despite his own Justice Department’s findings.

READ MORE | Charges dropped against all Reflecting Pool vandalism suspects

The renovation has cost somewhere around $15 million, well above the original estimates of $1 million to $2 million.

FOX 5 DC has reached out to the Interior Department and National Park Service for updated cost estimates and an updated timeline. The agencies responded, "We refer you to President Trump’s latest comments."

It is unclear when the refilling process will be complete and when the fencing will come down.