Redskins Montae Nicholson slated to play this Sunday despite investigation

Prayers hang above the embattled Redskins’ player Montae Nicholson’s locker as new disturbing details emerge after a search warrant was executed at Nicholson’s home hours after he dropped a young woman off at an Ashburn, Va. hospital and she was pronounced dead.

Nicholson was at practice today.

Nicholson was at practice on Wednesday, and General Manager Bruce Allen was also at practice along with interim coach Bill Callahan who tells FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis Nicholson will play this Sunday.

That’s despite new details emerging in the last 24 hours including a search warrant which reveals investigators seized pills, marijuana, residue in foil, iPhone and a notebook among other items.

FOX 5 obtained the search warrant Wednesday morning.

It was executed less than eight hours after Nicholson and another man dropped 21-year-old Julia Crabbe off at a nearby hospital.

The search warrant indicates that moments earlier, at Nicholson’s home, Crabbe was foaming at the mouth and believed to be overdosing.

She was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital.

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office suspect she overdosed. Nicholson was at practice today but did not comment on the situation after practice.

The chief medical examiner’s office says the case is still pending and cases can remain pending for twelve weeks or more depending on the circumstances of the death.

So still no cause or manner of death for Crabbe.

Hanging above Montae Nicholson’s locker was the serenity prayer and the Lord’s prayer.

He has not been charged with any crime.

