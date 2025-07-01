Red, white, and chew: Your go-to guide for Fourth of July dishes

The Brief Hosting or heading to a July 4th celebration? This guide has dishes that fit every table. From backyard classics to vibrant red-white-and-blue desserts, each dish brings its own flair. Here’s a guide to planning your plate—from first bites to fireworks.



Planning a July 4 celebration? Whether you’re hosting a cookout or bringing a dish to share, this menu has a little something for everyone. Plus, we gave each dish a name worthy of fireworks.

Here’s your go-to guide for Fourth of July eats to keep spirits high from sparklers to sundown.

Appetizers: Firecracker Cravings

Red, White & Brunch Board - Stack red meats, white cheeses, and blueberries in the shape of the American flag for a patriotic twist on the classic charcuterie board.

Fruit Firecrackers – Thread watermelon chunks, blueberries and marshmallows onto skewers for refreshing, sweet-and-simple bites.

Stars & Starch Potato Salad – Whip up creamy potato salad with boiled eggs, mustard, and chopped celery—classic, cool and perfect for summer dishes.

Main Dishes: Backyard Favorites

Star-Spangled Hot Honey Chicken - Drizzle your hot honey over fried drumsticks or wings for a sweet-heat, Fourth of July favorite.

Backyard Burger Bites – Stack your grilled mini burgers on soft slider buns with crispy bacon bits, cheddar cheese and sliced onion. These bold bites bring some big flavor in small form.

Stars & Stripes Hot Dogs – Grill some hot dogs and score them with char for a signature bite. Set up a toppings station with relish, mustard, ketchup, and chopped onions for a customizable bite.

Sides: Classics That Stand Tall

Liberty Greens – Simmer collard greens with ham hocks or smoked turkey until tender and savory. A soulful, Southern staple that brings the heart to a cookout.

All-American Mac Attack - Spoon up layers of elbow macaroni baked in sharp cheddar cheese, topped with a crisp, bronzed top for a crowd-favorite that holds its own on any holiday plate.

Cornbread Firecakes – Slice into warm cornbread and brush with honey butter for a slightly sweet side that pairs everything on your plate.

Desserts: Sweet Land of Liberty

Pound Cake Parade - Top slices of strawberry pound cake with whipped cream and fresh fruit for a red-white-and-blue finish.

Firework Jell-O Cups - Layer red, white, and blue Jell-O into clear cups for a nostalgic treat that sparks pre-fireworks.

Star Spangled Strawberries - Dip strawberries in white chocolate and coat with blue sprinkles for a no-bake dessert that's festive and fun.

Whether you’re cooking for a crowd or crafting a quick plate before the fireworks show, these dishes add flavor and flair to your celebration—no sparklers required.