Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 2:54 PM EDT until TUE 6:00 PM EDT, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, Arlington County, Fairfax County, Montgomery County, District of Columbia
4
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 4:15 PM EDT, City of Alexandria, Arlington County, Fairfax County, Prince Georges County, Anne Arundel County, Montgomery County, District of Columbia
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Montgomery County, Carroll County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 12:59 PM EDT until TUE 9:00 PM EDT, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, City of Manassas, Prince William County, City of Fairfax, Fairfax County, Stafford County, Fauquier County, City of Fredericksburg, Montgomery County, Charles County, Anne Arundel County, Carroll County, Prince Georges County, Frederick County, District of Columbia, Grant County

Red, white, and chew: Your go-to guide for Fourth of July dishes

By Miracle Gross
Published  July 1, 2025 1:43pm EDT
Food and Drink
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • Hosting or heading to a July 4th celebration? This guide has dishes that fit every table.
    • From backyard classics to vibrant red-white-and-blue desserts, each dish brings its own flair.
    • Here’s a guide to planning your plate—from first bites to fireworks.

WASHINGTON - Planning a July 4 celebration? Whether you’re hosting a cookout or bringing a dish to share, this menu has a little something for everyone. Plus, we gave each dish a name worthy of fireworks. 

Here’s your go-to guide for Fourth of July eats to keep spirits high from sparklers to sundown. 

Appetizers: Firecracker Cravings 

  • Red, White & Brunch Board - Stack red meats, white cheeses, and blueberries in the shape of the American flag for a patriotic twist on the classic charcuterie board.
  • Fruit Firecrackers – Thread watermelon chunks, blueberries and marshmallows onto skewers for refreshing, sweet-and-simple bites.
  • Stars & Starch Potato Salad – Whip up creamy potato salad with boiled eggs, mustard, and chopped celery—classic, cool and perfect for summer dishes.

Main Dishes: Backyard Favorites  

  • Star-Spangled Hot Honey Chicken - Drizzle your hot honey over fried drumsticks or wings for a sweet-heat, Fourth of July favorite.
  • Backyard Burger Bites – Stack your grilled mini burgers on soft slider buns with crispy bacon bits, cheddar cheese and sliced onion. These bold bites bring some big flavor in small form.
  • Stars & Stripes Hot Dogs – Grill some hot dogs and score them with char for a signature bite. Set up a toppings station with relish, mustard, ketchup, and chopped onions for a customizable bite.

Sides: Classics That Stand Tall 

  • Liberty Greens – Simmer collard greens with ham hocks or smoked turkey until tender and savory. A soulful, Southern staple that brings the heart to a cookout.
  • All-American Mac Attack - Spoon up layers of elbow macaroni baked in sharp cheddar cheese, topped with a crisp, bronzed top for a crowd-favorite that holds its own on any holiday plate.
  • Cornbread Firecakes – Slice into warm cornbread and brush with honey butter for a slightly sweet side that pairs everything on your plate.

Desserts: Sweet Land of Liberty 

  • Pound Cake Parade - Top slices of strawberry pound cake with whipped cream and fresh fruit for a red-white-and-blue finish.
  • Firework Jell-O Cups - Layer red, white, and blue Jell-O into clear cups for a nostalgic treat that sparks pre-fireworks.
  • Star Spangled Strawberries - Dip strawberries in white chocolate and coat with blue sprinkles for a no-bake dessert that's festive and fun.

Whether you’re cooking for a crowd or crafting a quick plate before the fireworks show, these dishes add flavor and flair to your celebration—no sparklers required.  

Food and DrinkWashington, D.C.Holidays