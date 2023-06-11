Red Line increased frequency starts Monday

Red Line Metro trains will operate more frequently during the week starting Monday, June 12.

According to WMATA, Red Line trains will operate every six minutes until 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday – up from the previous frequency of every eight minutes. After 9:30 p.m. every day trains will come every ten minutes.

On the weekends, Red Line trains will continue to come every eight minutes.

"Ridership is bouncing back, and Your Metro continues to deliver service improvements to meet the travel demands of the region," said Metro General Manger and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke. "Ridership continues to set records on rail and bus, and we’re excited to deliver service improvements that will save our customers time and money at all times, every day of the week."