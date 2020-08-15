Recognize this truck? Montgomery County police identify vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

article

Montgomery County police have identified the truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run this week that has turned fatal.

Police say this white truck struck 62-year-old Robert Lawrence of Silver Spring around 10:09 a.m. Tuesday near Bel Pre Road and London Lane in Aspen Hill.

Police say Lawrence had stopped his white box truck on the road for unknown reasons, then was hit while outside the driver-side door.

The driver fled the scene, and Lawrence later died at a nearby hospital.

Police say the suspect's vehicle may be a two-door Ford F-250 or F-350 with a truck bed cover.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (240) 773-6620.