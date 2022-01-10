Reagan National makes TSA’s list of most unusual finds at airport security checkpoints

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) just released its latest top 10 list of most unusual items found at security checkpoints, and a weapon found at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) made the cut.

"From bear spray to meth-rritos, our officers found some truly unusual items," TSA shared via Twitter. "They worked hard to keep travelers safe as they returned to the skies."

In March 2021, TSA officers at DCA detected a well-worn, heavy-duty, wooden-handled machete in one passenger’s luggage. The dirtied blade showed it had heavy use with what appeared to be significant wear, rust and other markings as a result of use.

New security checkpoints open at Reagan National Airport. Here's what you need to know

This specific traveler was also toting along some ammunition and a canister of flammable butane fuel. All three items were confiscated because knives of any type – including machetes – are not permitted to be carried through an airport security checkpoint. Ammunition and butane fuel is also prohibited from being carried onto a flight.

Check out the full list of unusual finds at airport security checkpoints below: