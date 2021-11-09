New security checkpoints open at Reagan National Airport. Here's what you need to know

New security checkpoints at Reagan National Airport will change the way some passengers reach their gates.

The two new checkpoint buildings opened Tuesday as part of a multi-year, billion-dollar construction project. The changes affect access to Gates 10-59 and Terminals B and C.

Here a guide to moving through the new security checkpoints:

Follow the Signs to Reach Your Gate

Passengers being dropped off, parking in Terminal Garages or arriving by Metrorail should look for airline signs first, which will help direct them to the checkpoint closest to their gate.

Signs to "Ticketing/Check-In" lead to airline check-in counters.

Following signs for Gates 10 through 59 will route passengers through the closer of the two new checkpoints.

Both new checkpoints provide access to the same range of gates.

Customers who already have boarding passes and no bags to check can follow signs to their numbered gate.

Ticketing and Drop-Off

There will be no major change to airport traffic patterns. Drop-off will remain in its current location along the Ticketing/Check-in curb (Level 3). Airline ticket counters are not moving.

Passengers not checking luggage may proceed directly to security screening from Terminal Garages B and C, the Metrorail Station, or the Ticketing/Check-In Level.

Dedicated ticket counters and kiosks will be available for American (north checkpoint) and Delta (south checkpoint) customers in the new checkpoint buildings. This is an addition to the main airline counters on the Ticketing level.

Accessing the New Checkpoints from Ticketing/Check-In (Level 3)

Once the airline check-in process is completed on the Ticketing level, passengers will proceed down one level to TSA Security/Gates using new escalators and elevators between Doors 1 and 2 or Doors 5 and 6. Follow signs to numbered gates.

Reaching Your Gate, More Shopping and Dining Choices

Once through security screening, passengers can move freely between Gates 10-59 without exiting and re-entering the checkpoints.

Shopping and dining will no longer be limited to individual gate areas.

Ticketed travelers will have an additional 100,000 square feet of space to relax in before their flight.

Terminal A (Gates 1-9) Passengers

Customers using Terminal A, serving Air Canada, Frontier and Southwest will continue to check-in and be screened by TSA in Terminal A.

If arriving by Metrorail, follow signs for Terminal A and follow a new indoor corridor, which will provide a convenient walking path.