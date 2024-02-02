Ravens' Mark Andrews helps save woman’s life on flight

article

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was credited with saving a woman’s life on a Southwest Airlines flight to Phoenix Thursday.

A man on the flight posted to X that a woman had a mid-flight medical emergency, and Andrews was quick to assist the doctor and nurse tending to her.

The passenger said the doctor and nurse couldn’t find a strong pulse on the woman, and her blood pressure was very low. It was a "genuinely scary" moment as the woman needed oxygen to breathe, the man said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

That’s when Andrews, a Type 1 diabetic, asked them a question.

"Could it be her blood sugar? I have a diabetic testing kit," he said, per the passenger.

File: Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) is injured with a fractured tibia after a reception during a game Nov. 16, 2023, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. (Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

RAVENS' ODELL BECKHAM JR. TOLD LAMAR JACKSON TO RUN MORE IN AFC TITLE GAME: ‘WHAT THE F--- GOIN’ ON?'

Andrews then showed the doctor and nurse how to using his test kit, and they eventually got her heart rate stabilized.

The plane eventually landed, and the woman was met by paramedics.

"Andrews deplaned quietly. No fanfare. As he has done his whole career, he stepped up in a huge moment when people needed him most," the passenger wrote on X.

"Watching complete strangers spring into action to help save someone’s life is truly amazing."

Andrews also issued a statement on the matter through the Ravens.

"In addition to the fast-acting flight attendants, the real heroes are the nurse and doctor who also happened to be on the plane," the statement from Andrews read. "Thankfully they were able to provide the woman the quick assistance she needed."

Andrews was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 9 years old, and he’s been open about how he makes sure he’s at the blood sugar levels needed to play each week. He consistently checks his blood sugar on the sidelines during games.

File: Mark Andrews (89) of the Baltimore Ravens participates in a drill during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens July 27, 2023, in Owings Mills, Md. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Expand

When he’s off the field, Andrews uses an insulin pump while wearing a continuous glucose monitor. This is used to share blood sugar levels with family members and the Ravens’ training staff, according UMass Med.

"I adapted a mindset that this disease is a part of who I am, but it’s not going to define me. And it’s never going to stop me in achieving my dreams," Andrews said, according to UMass Med. " Type 1 diabetes is incredibly difficult, but I refuse to let it affect my job or my life in any way."

LINK: GET MORE ON THIS STORY FROM FOXNEWS.COM