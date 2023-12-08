Once a NICU baby, Ravens long snapper Tyler Ott supports March of Dimes in NFL’s My Cause My Cleats

As the Baltimore Ravens get ready to take on the Los Angeles Rams this weekend, the team's long snapper is lacing up some special footwear as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Tyler Ott will be wearing cleats in support of the March of Dimes. The shoes will incorporate the organization's signature color, purple, and the heartfelt message, "Hi, mom."

Tyler was born five weeks prematurely and spent 10 days in the neonatal intensive care unit. Despite being at risk for long-term physical and intellectual disabilities, he graduated from Harvard University and has played in the NFL since 2014.

Ravens long snapper Tyler Ott to support March of Dimes during NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign (Baltimore Ravens)

He has become an advocate for March of Dimes, which works to improve the health of mothers and to support families with preterm babies.

"It's such an easy cause to be passionate for because we firsthand experienced what families go through with premature birth," Tyler told FOX 5's Steve Chenevey Friday.

Tyler's mom, Laurie Applekamp, works for the March of Dimes, and travels from out of state to support the cause. She has been involved with the organization for more than 20 years.

"He has gone on to live a very full life," Applekamp said of her son. "I say he's living the dream every day by what he's doing, playing in the NFL."

Check out the cleats and causes Ravens players will be wearing and supporting during the game.