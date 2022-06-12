Rapper Roddy Ricch arrested on weapons charge in NYC

article

Los Angeles rapper Roddy Ricch was arrested in Queens on gun possession charges while on his way to perform at the Governors Ball this weekend.

According to the NYPD, Ricch, whose real name is Rodrick Moore, 23, and two other men were inside an SUV, heading to the concert at CitiField when private security at a security checkpoint saw a gun in the vehicle.

Police were called and found a loaded gun with nine rounds of ammunition, as well as a large-capacity magazine in the car.

Ricch, his bodyguard, Michael Figuroa of Brooklyn, and driver Carlos Collins of Westchester County are each facing multiple charges of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, and unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device.

Sources told FOX 5 NY that Ricch is currently at Queens Central Booking, waiting to go before a judge for arraignment.