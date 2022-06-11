Rain showers move through DC region Saturday; Severe storms possible Sunday

Wet weather is moving across the D.C. region this weekend, as periods of rain are expected Saturday and severe storms are possible Sunday.

Saturday morning conditions will start out mild and cloudy with temperatures in the 60s. Rain will move through the area throughout the morning and early afternoon, bringing the chance for some scattered and isolated showers. The rain will clear out of the area during the afternoon hours, setting up a mild and dry evening. Highs Saturday will top out in the low 70s.

Overnight into Sunday morning rain showers are expected to move back into the D.C. region. There will be periods of rain throughout the morning, and some storms are possible until midday. There will be a small break in the storm activity until Sunday afternoon when severe weather chances increase. The area is under a marginal risk for severe weather, meaning flash flooding, gusty winds, and small hail are possible.

Sunday will also mark the return of the summer-like heat to the D.C. region, as humidity will be building back in and temperatures are expected to be in the 80s.

Temperatures will get even hotter heading into next week with several days expected to be near or in the 90s. There is also expected to be several chances for storms Tuesday through Friday.