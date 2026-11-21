Washington DC faces late Sunday rain as coastal storm tracks offshore
WASHINGTON - A coastal storm is moving up the East Coast through the DMV entering Sunday, threatening early Thanksgiving travel.
Pre-Thanksgiving storm moves up East Coast
Timeline:
This weekend's storm is moving up the coast after drenching Florida over the last several days. After moving through the Carolinas, it's expected to move off the coast before making its way further north.
The good news for the DMV is that the storm is predicted to stay east of D.C. as it makes its way further north, into New Jersey, New York and on to New England.
The weather will dry out on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the 60s to start the week before a cooldown on Tuesday.
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Expected rainfall totals
By the numbers:
In the DMV, forecasters predict rainfall to total between a quarter to three quarters of an inch Sunday afternoon into early Monday. If the storm turns out to sea, we could see even less — less than a quarter of an inch.
More rain possible on Thanksgiving
What's next:
Once this storm passes Sunday night, forecasters are looking ahead to another potential system moving in on Thanksgiving, but they say it's too early to predict what that could bring.
The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 29's Weather Authority and Meteorologist Drew Anderson, including the storm forecast and timeline, as well as expected rain totals and wind gusts from FOX Weather.