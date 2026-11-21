The Brief A storm is moving up the East Coast this weekend, threatening early Thanksgiving travel. In the Philadelphia region, rain is expected to intensify throughout Sunday into the overnight hours. The rain is expected to clear out by Monday morning, but could be back by Thanksgiving.



A coastal storm is moving up the East Coast through the DMV entering Sunday, threatening early Thanksgiving travel.

Pre-Thanksgiving storm moves up East Coast

Timeline:

This weekend's storm is moving up the coast after drenching Florida over the last several days. After moving through the Carolinas, it's expected to move off the coast before making its way further north.

The good news for the DMV is that the storm is predicted to stay east of D.C. as it makes its way further north, into New Jersey, New York and on to New England.

The weather will dry out on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the 60s to start the week before a cooldown on Tuesday.

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Expected rainfall totals

By the numbers:

In the DMV, forecasters predict rainfall to total between a quarter to three quarters of an inch Sunday afternoon into early Monday. If the storm turns out to sea, we could see even less — less than a quarter of an inch.

More rain possible on Thanksgiving

What's next:

Once this storm passes Sunday night, forecasters are looking ahead to another potential system moving in on Thanksgiving, but they say it's too early to predict what that could bring.