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The Brief Two students were treated for injuries after a fight at Ballou High School in Southeast D.C. School officials said multiple students were involved in the fight inside and outside of the building. Pepper spray was used near the front entrance of the school at one point, school officials said.



Two students were treated for injuries after a fight at Ballou High School in Southeast D.C., police and school officials said.

What we know:

D.C. police were called to the school in the 3400 block of 4th Street, Southeast, around 2:26 p.m. after a report of a large fight involving juveniles.

In a letter sent to parents, school officials said multiple students were involved in the fight inside and outside of the school building. According to school officials, staff and security intervened to separate and de-escalate, while D.C. Public Schools police and D.C. police provided additional support.

At one point, pepper spray was used near the front entrance of the school, school officials said.

First responders treated students impacted by the pepper spray or injured in the fight. Two students were transported for care, school officials said.

Dig deeper:

The fight comes days after a 17-year-old student was arrested in connection with a fight at a Northern Virginia high school that left a student hospitalized. Officials from Park View High School in Loudoun County said multiple students were involved in the fight and the school was placed on hold status while staff intervened.

A 17-year-old student was charged with malicious wounding.