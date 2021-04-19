Railway employee in India rescues child who fell on tracks from oncoming train

Footage posted by India’s Ministry of Railways shows the moment a railway employee saved a child who had fallen onto the tracks from an oncoming train on April 17.

The Twitter account for the country’s Ministry of Railways posted a video honoring the worker who saved the child’s life.

"At Vangani station of Central Railway, Pointsman Mr. Mayur Shelkhe saved the life of a child just in the nick of the time. He risked his life to save the life of the child," the post read.

The Free Press Journal reported the adult with the child was visually impaired.

In the video, the child can be seen falling onto the tracks and apparently unable to move. The worker can then be seen running to the child and lifting them onto the platform barely missing the train.

The Ministry of Railways named Mayur Shelke as the staff member who ran down the tracks and lifted the child to safety.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.